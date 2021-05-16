Jofra Archer suffers an elbow injury again as injury woes resurface

Jofra Archer's elbow injury is back to get him. In the wake of getting back to first-class cricket with Sussex, Jofra Archer could bowl just five overs in the second innings against Kent in the wake of griping a sensitive elbow.

Ahead of the ODI series against England Eoin Morgan said: "Jofra Archer clearly has a progressive injury which has become worse and does need attention".

Jofra Archer missed the ODI series against India and IPL 2021 because of the same injury. He went through surgery in March followed by half a month of recuperation. The first-class match was his pass to England's Test series against New Zealand at home. In any case, presently, it places his incorporation in question. A similar elbow injury made him rule out of IPL 2021.

He began a positive note with two wickets in his initial spell in the first innings, reviving any expectations of an awakening international comeback. Nonetheless, he conveyed only 5 overs in the subsequent burrow and invested the greater part of the energy handling regardless of an evident solicitation from Sussex captain Ben Brown.

After the match continued on Day 3 when Sussex skipper Ben Brown asked Jofra Archer to open the bowling, Jofra Archer rejected. Following a short conversation, George Garton was brought in to open the bowling. It was subsequently uncovered that Archer had griped about a sore elbow.

In a conversation with DailyMail - Ian Salisbury revealed:

"I think there was some confusion about the state of Jofra’s elbow. Ben thought he was going to bowl but his elbow was sore and there was confusion over that and he couldn’t bowl”

"If you saw today, he’s not going to bowl tomorrow. You’ll have to ask the ECB. Any time that Jofra can’t bowl you’re going to be frustrated as a leader, or as a team. But it happens. In sport, people get injured. That’s life. That’s a sport. He’s still willing to be out there because he wants Sussex to win. The ECB had to give him permission to play this game. He’s not our player so they had to give permission" - he added.

Prior media reports have effectively affirmed that a portion of the key Test players like Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali are probably not going to highlight in the two-test series against New Zealand which will start on June 2nd. ECB may take a comparative course with Jofra Archer giving the World Cup-winning pacer some additional opportunity to recuperate before the five-test series against India in August.

Earlier, Steve Waugh in a podcast with Road to the Ashes said: "For me, he really is a trump card for England’s chances in Australia. I think the key player is Jofra Archer”

Jofra Archer said he might want to return for the remaining matches of IPL 2021 when it resumes. Yet, thinking about his wellness, ECB may not permit him to play in IPL 2021 preceding the Ashes 2021.

Jofra Archer's elbow has been a longstanding issue in his international vocation. He missed three Tests of England's visit through South Africa in mid-2020 and the T20 series that followed with the issue.