Aakash Chopra says, 'AB de Villiers is a genius'

Aakash Chopra has commended AB de Villiers' game dominating exhibitions for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 regardless of being made to bat lower down in the order.

AB de Villiers transcendently batted at No.5 for RCB, with Glenn Maxwell sent in at No.4. The methodology did something amazing as the pair arose as the most elevated run-getters for RCB in IPL 2021.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named AB de Villiers a 'genius' for doling out praiseworthy exhibitions in his new job at No.5.

"AB de Villiers is a genius. It is because all of us were saying that he should be batted up the order because the more deliveries you give him, the more impact he will have. But RCB was sending him at No.5. If you are sending him at No.5, how will the team and he do well? But AB de Villiers said it does not matter to him whether you play him at No.5 or in Mars, he will be absolutely fine"- he said.

"The knock he played against KKR was an absolute belter of an innings. He hit a flurry of fours and sixes while no one was able to score runs on that ground in the last four overs. But it was the class of AB de Villiers, who delivered once again" – he added

AB de Villiers crushed an unbeaten 76 off only 34 balls. The knock, which was studded with nine fours and three sixes, helped RCB break the 200-run imprint, and they in the long run won the game by 38 runs.

Aakash Chopra likewise talked in gleaming terms about AB de Villiers' pugnacious unbeaten 75 against the Delhi Capitals which helped RCB register a one-run win.

"He played another knock against Delhi. There was a storm which had come but before that, an AB de Villiers named storm had come and blown the opposition team away with his amazing performance,"- he said.

AB de Villiers has scored 207 runs at an astounding average of 51.75 and a fabulous strike rate of 164.28 in IPL 2021 to date. Aside from his thumps against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, he additionally made a telling commitment to RCB's success against the Mumbai Indians in the initial match of IPL 2021

