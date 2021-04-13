Jofra Archer set to resume training, no decision on IPL 2021 participation

England pacer Jofra Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand Consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation on Monday, March 29. No decision on Archer's return to play or participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been taken.

Archer will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams. It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection.

No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing.

Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The ECB’s medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

Archer, one of the crucial players for Rajasthan Royals, is missing the first phase of IPL 2021 due to injury. His side started with a heartbreaking defeat to Punjab Kings in their opener in the T20 tournament on Monday.