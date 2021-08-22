'Joe Root was undeniably let down by some of his senior players', says Michael Vaughan

The second Test match between India vs England at Lord's had a thrilling finish. England were favourites to win the Test match after they dismissed Rishabh Pant early on Day 5. However, a record 9th wicket partnership of 89 runs between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah helped Team India stage a comeback in the match.

The unbeaten partnership between Bumrah and Shami powered India to 298 for 8. When they declared, the Men in Blue were in a comfortable position with a massive lead of 272 runs.

The hosts, in reply, were bundled out for 120, losing the game by 151 runs and giving India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned head coach Chris Silverwood for his lack of intervention in the first session of the final day.

“The nadir came in that hour and 20 minutes before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test, which must rank among the worst stuff I’ve seen from an England Test team in years. Plenty has been written and said about how England lost the plot in attempting to bounce out Jasprit Bumrah, and Joe Root was undeniably let down by some of his senior players who should have intervened with him sooner, but I also wanted to see something from the coach,” Michael Vaughan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Why was Silverwood not sending someone out onto the pitch with a drink, asking Root what the hell was going on and getting him to change tactics? I know that is what Duncan Fletcher would have done with me had I suffered a brain-fade on the field.

“Every Test match essentially boils down to a handful of moments which dictate the outcome: the best teams rise to them and find a way to win them. This was the big moment in the second Test and England blew it, and Silverwood has to take his share of responsibility for that,” he added.

“He (Chris Silverwood) has to show that he is capable of changing England’s momentum in this series, because at the moment it is only going one way and that is in the direction of Virat Kohli, who has his hosts right where he wants them - hot under the collar, not thinking straight and making silly mistakes,” Michael Vaughan added.