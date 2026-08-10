/Amazon founder Jeff Bezos nears deal for one-third stake in Liverpool FC

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is part of a consortium led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, alongside Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, which is nearing a deal to buy a one-third stake in the Premier League club Liverpool FC. The club owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), confirmed the approach from the Bhatia-led group last month.



"An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club," an FSG spokesman said in a statement to AFP.



Bhatia was until recently a shareholder in Championship club Queens Park Rangers. Meanwhile, a Sky Sports report claims that the consortium was "closing in on a deal to buy a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool", with FSG preparing to announce it "as soon as this week".

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While Bezos, 62, is amongst the world's richest men, with a fortune of more than $280 billion, as estimated by Forbes magazine, Saverin's net worth is put at $33 billion.



Besides, the business mogul Bezos has reportedly explored previous bids for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, but decided against pursuing either deal.



The report also states that the investment in Liverpool – part of an influx of American money into the Premier League - would reportedly value the club at $6 billion.



Also, the owners of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, FSG, bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million ($405 million), later selling a minority stake in the club (in 2023) to US private equity group Dynasty Equity.



The 20-time English champions, Liverpool, last won the Premier League title in 2024/25 under Arne Slot, but the Dutchman was sacked in May after a turbulent season.