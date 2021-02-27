Jasprit Bumrah released from India's squad ahead of fourth Test: BCCI

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 27, 2021, 04.17 PM(IST)

Boom boom Bumrah to return for Motera Test (Photo: BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. 

Bumrah requested the board to be released on personal grounds. 

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," said BCCI in a release.

The Indian cricket board further added that there will be no replacement for Bumrah in the Test squad for the fourth Test that will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Ahmedabad. 

"There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test," the release added.

India are currently 2-1 up in the four-match Test series against England. 

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

