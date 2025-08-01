/Bumrah’s pick-and-choose policy under scanner as BCCI to review call around his workload management – Report

Ace Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England (at Oval) in this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Although per the earlier plan, which Team India announced ahead of this UK tour, that Bumrah is advised against playing more than three matches in an away (long) series to manage his workload, his absence shouldn’t surprise anyone. Picking and choosing which game to play, perhaps, now needed some attention. The latest reports have suggested that the BCCI will review this pick-and-choose policy surrounding Bumrah after this England tour.

Bumrah’s bowling action always puts him on a knife’s edge, with him also being prone to back stress fracture, which ate a lot of his game time earlier in his career. Having recovered from a recurring back injury that kept him away since the final BGT Test Down Under (in Sydney) for nearly months, the BCCI’s medical team has been over-cautious regarding his schedule, which, somewhere, has also affected India’s results (in Tests) lately.

Ahead of Team India’s departure to the UK, the management announced that Bumrah will not play more than three matches against England. The premier pacer played the series opener in Leeds but sat out in Birmingham (the only game India won so far); Bumrah returned to the playing XI for the marquee Lord’s Test and even played at Edgbaston before a niggle kept him out of contention for the final game in London. Regardless of the results, his performance was top-notch thus far, picking 14 wickets in three contested matches, the second-most after Ben Stokes, who also missed the Oval Test with a muscle tear in his right shoulder.

What is causing trouble?



A Times of India (TOI) report has suggested that, despite announcing Bumrah’s playing time, the BCCI is finding it challenging to plan a long series without knowing which games their premier quick would play or not (due to his workload). However, considering this, the BCCI is inclined towards tweaking the policy around Bumrah and only consider him for selection should he be available for all matches.



“Strength and condition (S&C) coaches can set the workload threshold for each player. But Bumrah’s availability should depend on his fitness, which will be assessed by the medical team,” a BCCI source said as quoted by TOI.

