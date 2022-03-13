Jasprit Bumrah bags maiden Test fifer at home, records best figures by an Indian against Sri Lanka

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests at home during Day 2's play between India and Sri Lanka in the ongoing pink-ball encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bumrah wreaked havoc on the Sri Lankan batting line-up with the pink ball as the visitors were bundled out on a paltry 109 in response to India's first-innings total of 252 runs.

Bumrah struck early during Sri Lanka's first innings on Day 2 to draw the first blood for India by dismissing opener Kusal Mendis before getting rid of no.3 Lahiru Thirimanne cheaply on 8 off 6 balls. He then went on to complete his five-wicket haul by picking up the wickets of Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Best figures by an Indian bowler against Sri Lanka in Tests

Bumrah finished with figures of 5/24 during Sri Lanka's first innings, recording the best figures by an Indian bowler against the visitors in the longest format of the game. He bettered Ishant Sharma's 5/54 against Sri Lanka at the SSC Ground in Colombo in 2015.

Indian bowlers with best figures against Sri Lanka in Tests:

5/24-Jasprit Bumrah Bengaluru 2022

5/54- Ishant Sharma SSC Colombo 2015

5/72- Venkatesh Prasad Kandy 2001

5/72 Zaheer Khan CCI Mumbai 2009

Bumrah also became only the fourth Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in a pink-ball Test match. He is the fourth pacer overall to achieve the feat as he joined the likes of Ishant, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel in the elite list of bowlers with a fifer in a day-night Test match.

Indians with five-wicket hauls in pink-ball Tests:

Jasprit Bumrah- 5/24 vs Sri Lanka- 2022 (Bengaluru)

Axar Patel- 6/38 vs England- 2021 (Ahmedabad)

Axar Patel- 5/32 vs England - 2021 (Ahmedabad)

Ishant Sharma - 5/22 vs Bangladesh - 2019 (Kolkata)

Umesh Yadav - 5/53 vs Bangladesh- 2019 (Kolkata)

India amassed a healthy lead of 143 runs after bundling out Sri Lanka for just 109 runs and are currently in a strong position in the second Test as the hosts aim for a 2-0 clean sweep. India had hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.