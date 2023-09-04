Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan blessed with baby boy, shared first picture on social media

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their first child on Monday. The couple is blessed with a baby boy and shared the first glimpse on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah flew back from Kandy to Mumbai ahead of India’s Asia Cup match against Nepal on Monday.

Sports star Bumrah shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that they named their baby boy, Angad.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana”

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023 ×

Bumrah was a part of the Indian squad against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. He played 14 balls and scored 16 runs but did not get to bowl, which everyone was looking up to, as Pakistan were unable to bat due to heavy rain. As a result, the match was abandoned with both teams sharing a point each.

The Mumbai Indians pacer made his international comeback after almost a year as he was recovering from his back injury.

Bumrah is expected to return to Sri Lanka after a few days and will be available for the Group 4 stage matches.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in 2021

Bumrah and Sanjana, a renowned television broadcaster, got married in March 2021. Their wedding was a discreet affair, with a private ceremony held in the picturesque setting of Goa.

The couple kept their romantic relationship private until their wedding. Very few outside of Bumrah and Sanjana’s inner circle were aware of their relationship.

Speculations about their relationship initially began circulating when Bumrah was released from the squad prior to the fourth Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad. A few days later, their wedding photos flooded the internet and went viral.

Unfortunately, Bumrah's teammates were unable to participate in the celebration due to the strict bio-bubble restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

