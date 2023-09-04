IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head record of India vs Nepal, pitch report, weather update & more
India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: India and Nepal will clash with each other in the first-ever Asia Cup match. Check all the head-to-head records, weather updates and predicted playing XIs.
India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: After a washed-away India vs. Pakistan match, that left fans disappointed, Asia Cup 2023 is now headed towards a clash between India and Nepal. Both teams will face each other on Monday (Sep 4) at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
In the last match, Nepal was humbled by Pakistan when they lost the match by a massive 238 runs in the tournament's opening match.
India, meanwhile, will be eyeing a win on Monday to confirm their qualification for the Super Fours. Fans will hope that rain doesn't play spoilsport once again in Pallekele and that a full-fledged encounter might be on the cards.
Here’s a look at the two teams’ head-to-head stats in ODI matches:
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal head-to-head record
The head-to-head record between India and Nepal currently stands at 0-0. The two teams have never played against each other in the 50-over format of cricket. The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 encounter will mark the first-ever international game between India and Nepal.
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report
The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is one that is preferred by the batsmen. With little to offer for the bowlers, it could be quite tough to dismiss the batters who are set on the crease. Opting to bowl first on such a surface could be a viable decision.
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Weather report
The weather for Monday evening currently shows '100% cloud cover' with a 'shower in spots'. The rain might disrupt another match.
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal probable playing XI
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Nepal (NEP): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal match details
Match: India vs Nepal, Match 5, Asia Cup 2023
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Date & Time: Monday, September 4, 03:00 PM IST
(With inputs from agencies)
