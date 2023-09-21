Jason Roy opts out of Ireland ODIs after England World Cup squad snub

England batsman Jason Roy, after being snubbed from the ODI World Cup squad, has decided not to feature in ODIs against Ireland as well. Another England batter Joe Root has also opted for rest next week after the first ODI against Ireland got washed away. The English team, meanwhile, has called uncapped Somerset batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore to play against Ireland.

Roy's omission came as a surprise as the batsman was initially included in the provisional England squad but couldn't play next four ODI games against New Zealand due to back spasms. The England team then, in a shocking move, dropped Jason Roy all together from the squad and selected Harry Brook instead.

England's national selector Luke Wright on Monday, September 18 had said Roy won't be judged for not taking part in the Ireland series and he'll still be the top reserve.

"He wasn't expecting to be in that Ireland squad and then to get the news that he was missing out on the World Cup all came as a bit of a hammer blow," Wright said. "We've made it apparent to Jason that we won't judge him differently for that position as the spare batter at the top of the order whether he plays against Ireland or not."

The whole selection drama started when England's Test skipper Ben Stokes decided to make a comeback to the ODI squad just ahead of the quadrennial event. Stokes, notably, had retired from the ODIs last year but made a U-turn on the decision. Stokes' decision put England's up-and-coming star Harry Brook's place under a cloud of doubt.

Many former English cricketers called for Brook's inclusion in the squad but leaving out Roy was not an easy decision. Jason was their one of the top performers at the World Cup winning 2019 campaign but so was Stokes and eventually Roy got the short end of the stick.

