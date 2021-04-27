Japan's Tokyo Olympics conundrum worsens amid raging pandemic

Japan, where a countdown is underway, for the biggest and perhaps the greatest sporting event in the world, the Olympics. It is extremely rare for the Olympics to be postponed or cancelled. Since 1896 --- the Games have been cancelled only six times - mostly due to wars. In 2020, the quadrennial event got cancelled due to a pandemic.

But the question remains, are we headed towards a 7th cancellation this year? Japan is witnessing a spike in infections - with just 87 days left – to the Olympics. Four major prefectures are under a state of emergency. Cities that were supposed to host foreign teams are slowly pulling out. And the Japanese government seems divided on the road ahead. All of this ---- has once again raised the possibility of the Tokyo Olympics getting cancelled or postponed.

There has been a surge in infections, the largest in three months and the timing couldn't have been worse.

The Olympic torch is travelling across japan. In the year 2020, the country had to douse its flame. But will it be the same this year? The possibility can't be ruled out.

Last week, the Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic party revealed that cancellation remains an option. Toshi-Hiro Nikai said, 'if it seems impossible to do it anymore, then we have to stop, decisively.'

These comments were at odds with the united front put by the Japanese government. And they've led to consequences. More than 500 towns and cities had signed up to host Olympic teams. But with the government divided and cases soaring, most of them are rethinking their plans. The western town of Okuizumo -- was going to host India's hockey team. Now it won't.

The Kurihara city in the north -- was planning to host South Africa's hockey team. Now it won't. Australia's swimming team will not train in Nagaoka city. And Canada's table tennis team will no longer go to Okaya city.

The host towns are pulling out but what about the people? what do they want?

In a poll conducted by Kyodo News, 39.2% of respondents said -- they want the games scrapped, 32.8% favoured another delay and only 24.5% want it to go as scheduled.

The poll also touched on the nationwide Olympic torch relay. 49.3% said it should be cancelled in areas with a high rate of infections, 35.9% said it should be cancelled entirely, and only 13.2% said it should continue.

The message by and large is that people are worried. But can Japan really afford to cancel the Games?

Since winning the rights to host the games in 2013, Japan has spent billions of dollars on getting the infrastructure ready. Last year's postponement has already led to 6 billion dollars in economic loss. If the Games are cancelled again -- the losses would be tough to bear.

Besides Japan has branded the games -- as humanity's win over the pandemic.

A cancellation after such statements -- will not send the right message.