/Jannik Sinner completes perfect ATP Finals group stage by seeing off Ben Shelton

Jannik Sinner comfortably beat Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Friday to complete a perfect group stage in his ATP Finals title defence. Italian Sinner took one hour and 35 minutes to see off spirited Shelton who bowed out of his debut Finals in Turin without a win from his three matches in the Bjorn Borg Group. Chants of Sinner's name rang out loudly around the Inapli Arena as delighted fans hailed their hero, who was all smiles despite losing the year-end world number spot to Carlos Alcaraz.

"Obviously I'm really happy to be in the semi-finals, to play tomorrow with good energy levels, let's see how we go," Sinner said on court. “We're trying to do the right things and thankfully they're coming off. Tomorrow is a big match, let's try to go as far as we can in the tournament.” Sinner will face Alex de Minaur in the first semi-final on Saturday afternoon, when he will be red-hot favourite to reach his third final in as many years at the season-ending tournament.

The 24-year-old hasn't dropped a set at the Finals since losing the 2023 final to Novak Djokovic and he hasn't even had to play his best tennis to rattle off wins against three of the best players on the planet.

Sinner started Friday's match by immediately breaking Shelton's serve and from there kept up the pressure without ever giving Shelton, the world number five, any chance of victory, smashing in second serves as fast as 190kph (118mph).

"Tough to finish out the season like this, 0-3 at the Finals. For me obviously a great year. A lot of positives," Shelton told reporters. "This will just make me work harder in the off-season, make me even more excited for the 2026 season. But yeah, it stings, for sure."

Sinner is on course for yet another final showdown against Alcaraz, who before Friday's match was handed the award for securing top spot in the men's rankings at the end of the 2025 campaign. Alcaraz, who made sure he would end 2025 top of the pile by beating Sinner's countryman Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday night, has won four of his five meetings with Sinner this season, all have been in finals of top-level tournaments -- with two deciding Grand Slams.

Sinner came out on top at Wimbledon but was on the losing side of one of the greatest tennis matches ever played when he threw away a two-set lead in the French Open final in June. The semi-final line-up will be completed later on Friday when Alexander Zverev and FelixAuger-Aliassime battle for the chance to finish second behind Sinner and set up a last-four clash with Alcaraz.