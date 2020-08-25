James Anderson becomes first pacer and fourth bowler to scalp 600 Test wickets

James Anderson on Tuesday became the first fast bowler and fourth bowler overall to pick up 600 Test wickets after the veteran England seamer dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali to achieve the landmark at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Others in the list to have picked up 600 Test wickets or more are: Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619)

Anderson, who scalped a fifer in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against Pakistan, had to wait long for his 600th Test wicket after rain gods disrupted the flow of the game on Day 4 and aided to delayed start on Day 5 of the game.

James Anderson in Test cricket:

100th Wicket – Kallis

200th Wicket - Siddle

300th Wicket - Fulton

400th Wicket - Guptill

500th Wicket - Brathwaite

600th Wicket - Azhar Ali*

However, it didn’t take long for Anderson to complete the historic achievement as the England pacer bowled a length delivery only for Ali to edge it straight to Joe Root in the slip cordon as the English skipper took a comfortable reverse cup.

600th Test victim of bowlers:

Shane Warne - Marcus Trescothick in 2005

Muralitharan - Khaled Mashud in 2006

Anil Kumble - Andrew Symonds in 2008

James Anderson - Azhar Ali in 2020

Anderson is regarded as one of the greatest pacers to have taken to the cricket field. While there may be some arguments that he hasn’t shine in sub-continents, statistics show he have turned around the theory since learning the trick of reverse swing after 2010.

Balls to 600th Test wicket

33711 M Muralitharan

33717 James Anderson

34919 Shane Warne

38496 Anil Kumble

The King of Swing has been a legendary servant for England cricket and have always lived up to the expectations and the latest achievement just prove how valuable Anderson has been to England and international cricket.