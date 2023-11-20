'I've just...': Rahul Dravid uncertain about his future as India head coach after CWC 2023 final loss

Rohit Sharma-led India fell flat in the ODI World Cup final versus Australia as Pat Cummins & Co. won by six wickets in pursuit of a below-par 241 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19). After ten back-to-back wins, hosts India were favourites to win the title against the mighty Australians but the Men in Yellow proved their worth once again in an ICC knockout game to win their sixth ODI WC title overall.

After the loss, emotions were high in the Indian dressing room. The likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, etc. were very emotional as India missed yet another chance to add an ICC title in their cabinet. Post the defeat, head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the post-match presser and opened up on his future as the head coach.

It is to be noted that Dravid took over from his predecessor Ravi Shastri in late 2021 and his contract was valid till this year's ODI WC. Thus, when asked about his future, The Wall remained tight-lipped as he has not got the time to process on his future.

'I was focused on the World Cup'

The coach said, "I haven't thought about it (about continuation). I've just come off a game. I have no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future."