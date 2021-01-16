'It's a results industry': Alex Ferguson warns Rooney ahead of his new role as manager

Wayne Rooney's former coach and mentor Alex Ferguson believes that the English star's knowledge of the game and presence will serve him well in his role as Derby County's new manager, however, he urged the recently retired player to be cautious as management is a results business.

Rooney on Friday officially announced his retirement from football as the former Manchester United forward has now become the permanent manager of Derby County. Rooney, a Manchester United legend, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract as the manager of Derby after taking charge as an interim boss when Phillip Cocu was sacked in November 2020.

Alex Ferguson, who managed the player during his stay in Manchester United, was all praise for Rooney as the player for country and club. While speaking during an event for Sports United Against Dementia, Ferguson said: "He's England's top goal-scorer, he's Manchester United's top goal-scorer and he's had a fantastic career as a player."

"It'll give him a starting point." But "it's a results industry and you need to get results. He'll know that better than anyone. He's had a good start... and he has knowledge of the game, a presence about him, and I hope he does well", added Ferguson, who led United to 13 Premier League titles.

"It's a big step for him. He's quite a wealthy young man now with his career in football, so he probably doesn't need to go into management to look after his family. But he wants to do it and that's important.

"There's no point being a manager because someone asks you to be. He went there as a player-coach, he then became player-manager and now he has the manager's job and that's what he wanted. Hopefully, he does well."

Under Rooney's management, Derby have shown improvement including a 4-0 win against Birmingham and 2-0 win against Swansea.

However, Derby remains locked in a relegation battle while sitting behind 21st place Sheffield United on goal difference.

His appointment as a manager means Rooney has called it quits from his trophy-laden playing career. Rooney retires as Manchester United and England's record goalscorer with 253 and 53 goals respectively.

Rooney came into the scene as a 16-year-old teenager and made his Premier League debut for Everton, scoring a last-minute winner against Arsenal.