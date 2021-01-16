PSG's new head coach Mauricio Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Angers clash

Paris Saint Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The club on Friday released a statement and said that the Argentine will miss weekend's Ligue 1 clash against Angers.

ALSO READ: Mourinho says not discussed Bale's future for one second

The Argentine coach's assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino are set to take charge of the squad for Saturday's league encounter.

"Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Sars-Cov2 after a PCR test. He will now be in isolation and follow the appropriate medical advice," the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Man Utd's Solskjaer

Paris Saint-Germain had officially appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach after sacking German coach Thomas Tuchel, who was with the Ligue 1 giants since July 2018. The Argentine immediately vowed to "to win with style".

The French club took to their website announced the news and said that Pochettino had signed a contract until June 30, 2022, with an option for an additional year.

"PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world," the 48-year-old told the club's TV channel. "So it's not only important to win but to win with style." However, he added: "Discipline is important, respect, friendship between the players but also all the staff."

Defending league champions PSG are a point behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais at the halfway stage of the season.

Recently, Paris Saint Germain's 2-1 win over Marseille in the French Super Cup ensured first silverware for the new manager Mauricio Pochettino.