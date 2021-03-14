'It's a big disappointment', says Carlo Ancelotti after Everton's loss against Burnley

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday was left disappointed after the club's seventh defeat of the season, hurting their chances to get into the top four in the Premier League.

ALSO READ: 'Fantastic finale': Premier League chief says fans can return by end of season

Everton lost 2-1 against Burnley, had they won they would have moved to fifth position and within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"We had a bad start, we made mistakes and we were punished," Ancelotti said. "We didn't show the quality that was necessary.

"It's a big disappointment but we can't give up. There are 10 games left and we fight until the end."

Everton have picked up 29 points away from home, but only 17 at Goodison Park and Ancelotti seem at a loss to explain it.

"It's difficult to explain, that we won a lot of games away. But the home run is not good enough. We are still in the fight because of our away form but we have to improve at home.

"This defeat is damaging. But this Premier League is competitive and it's hard to win games.

"Burnley played really well."

Ancelotti went on to take