It wasn't my winning moment: Dhoni on iconic six which won India 2011 World Cup

April 2, 2011 is a day written in golden words in the history of Indian cricket as India lifted their second 50-over World Cup trophy in Mumbai. The then Indian skipper MS Dhoni hit a six to win the final and the shot became one of the iconic moments in Indian cricket.

Dhoni, who now has retired from the game, recalled that iconic shot in a conversation with former Australia batsman Mike Hussey at a recent event by ICC in Mumbai.

“The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment). We didn’t need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, there was a lot of dew. And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate – maybe in this [upcoming 2023] World Cup, there is a similar scenario, once the stadium, the fans start contributing. You know, it’s a very difficult (atmosphere) one to replicate. But it can only be replicated if the occasion is similar to that (in 2011) and there are like 40, 50 or 60,000 people who are singing,” said the former skipper.

Dhoni also said that for him, the winning moment was 15-20 minutes ago and not that six.

“To me, it was not the winning moment, it was 15-20 minutes ago when emotionally I was very high. And at the same time, I wanted to get done with it. We knew that we would win this from here, and it was very difficult for us to lose. So yes, you know it was more of a sense of satisfaction, job done, let’s move on from here,” he said.

MSD also acknowledged that winning the 2011 World Cup was one of the biggest things in his career as the team won under his captaincy.

“It never gets bigger than that. What I always firmly believe in is to keep your eyes on the target, as simple as possible. Once you have achieved it, that’s the time when you can enjoy it to the fullest. And the moment you start thinking a lot about why you want to win it, you start focusing more on the result. That’s the time you start mounting undue pressure on yourself,” he shared.

