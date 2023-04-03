Another failure to win a World Cup could end few international careers: Gavaskar's stern warning to Team India

Team India players are currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. Nonetheless, all the focus is on this year's ODI World Cup (ODI WC), which will be held in India in October-November. India will gear up to face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, soon after IPL 16 in early June, before the 50-over showpiece event kicks off later this year.

It is to be noted that India remains one of the top teams across formats but have not won an ICC title since 2013. Under MS Dhoni, India last won an ICC event during the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, they have reached the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup (T20 WC), semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI WCs and semis of the 2016 and 2022 editions of the T20 WC. In addition, they played the inaugural WTC final where they lost to New Zealand.

Thus, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma & Co. to replicate Dhoni-led India's 2011 batch's ODI WC success later this year. Ahead of the showpiece event, Indian team is preparing and gelling well -- with several positives -- but are dealing with regular injury concerns and questions have also been raised on the frequent rests given to key players. In this regard, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar issued a stern warning to the Men in Blue.

"In a World Cup year any match missed means preparation gets hampered as the balance of the team gets affected. Another failure to win a World Cup will have repercussions that could possibly end a few international careers and that should be a red flag for those talking burnout and missing games for India." Gavaskar recently wrote in his column for Mid-Day

'BCCI needs to look into this concept of rest, a line needs to be drawn'

"I honestly feel that the BCCI needs to look into this concept of rest. All the Grade A cricketers have received very good contracts. They receive payment for every match. Tell me if there is any company whose CEO, or MDs get so much time off? I feel that if Indian cricket is to become more professional, a line needs to be drawn. If you want to be rested, you need to reduce your guarantees. Then you take rest, because you don't want to play. But how can anyone say that I don't want to play for the Indian team. Which is why I do not agree to the concept," Gavaskar has previously stated.