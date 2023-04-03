One day they call you India's future, next day they say you should drive an auto: Md Siraj on online trolls

Mohammed Siraj has come a long way since his international debut in 2017. His breakthrough performance came during Ajinkya Rahane-led India's famous 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory over Australia Down Under. Since then, Siraj has grown leaps and bounds and remains in India's scheme of things across formats.

Siraj is currently the No. 3 bowler in ICC ODI Rankings and is involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition where he is once again representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB opened their campaign in style in the ongoing edition with an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday evening (April 02).

Siraj also played a key role with an impressive spell of 4-0-21-1. Recently, Siraj opened up on his experience with online trolling. In a chat with Danish Sait on RCB Podcast, the 29-year-old said that while fans at Chinnaswamy stadium have chanted his name and cheered for him, it won't take long for them to troll him with one bad performance.

'Those messages kill your motivation'

“It is easy to write abuses," Siraj said. "But you don’t know anything about his struggle. How can you abuse someone then? Those messages kill your motivation. A guy is getting abused for no reason at all. Why? What’s next? One day they call you the future of India, the next day they claim you are nothing and should drive an auto. I don’t understand this," the speedster opined.

Mohammed Siraj talks about dealing with social media trolling and urges the fans not to hate on the players, on @eatsurenow presents #RCBPodcast! 🚫



Listen to the audio versions of all ten episodes on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 🎙️#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/nOUWndLIjv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 3, 2023 ×

Siraj, who was retained by the RCB ahead of IPL 2021, further added, "When you perform well, people start praising you so much, You are such a good bowler, next level. When I was retained, it was called as best retention. Now they question why I was retained? There was no need for you to be retained. You aren’t good enough to play cricket."

“Thank you for all the support but don’t abuse anyone. Ups and downs are part of life. That’s all I can say. Rest is up to you. You are aware of our struggle still you behave like that with us. That doesn’t affect us much but as a human, all I can ask from you is respect everyone," the RCB pacer added.

Siraj-starrer RCB will next be seen in action on April 06 (Thursday) when they will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

