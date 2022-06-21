'It was not mindless practice': Gavaskar reveals how Karthik worked hard behind the scene for India comeback

Dinesh Karthik has managed to spark an incredible turnaround in his international career as he has emerged as India's favourite finisher ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. After missing out on a spot in the T20 World Cup squad last year, Karthik has ensured he has let his bat do the talking this time around with the next edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia just four months away.

Karthik was one of the best finishers in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 as he shone throughout for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore, With 330 runs in 16 matches and some brilliant finishing cameos, Karthik managed to impress the BCCI selectors as he made his comeback in the Indian team after three years.

He continued his sensational run with the willow in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa at home to earn praise from all corners. While he didn't get many chances to bat, he slammed a brilliant 55 runs off just 27 balls to help India win the 4th T2OI against South Africa by 82 runs.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has lavished praise on the veteran wicket-keeper batter for his incredible comeback and said he looks well set to be part of India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad this time around after missing out last year.

“When we (him and Dinesh Karthik) went for the World Test Championship we were pretty much having lunch, breakfast, dinner together. And over there he was telling me about his ambition to come back in the India team for the T20 World Cup,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“He wasn't in line for the one in UAE but this time around he looks very well to be part of the flight that takes to Melbourne,” he added.

Gavaskar was part of the commentary team during the World Test Championship final last year when Karthik had decided to enjoy a stint in the commentary box away from the action. Many had thought his career was all but over after his commentary debut but the senior keeper-batter has managed to prove his critics wrong with his current performances.

Gavaskar gave an insight into the hard work put in by Karthik behind the scene which made it possible for him to make his comeback into the Indian team. The batting legend revealed how Karthik had enrolled for a club in England to do some special training after he found that the gym at the hotel was not good enough.

“He was telling me, how he was creating situation in his mind and practicing according to them. So it was not just mindless practice, it was thoughtful practice. It was practice according to what the situation might be when he's out there,” said Gavaskar.

“Because if you're batting at 6 and 7, you're not going to get 20 overs, not 18 overs. You're gonna get 5-6, maybe if the wickets fall nine overs to bat but in those nine, how to go about it is what he was practicing. He was also training so he got out from the hotel gym because it wasn't good enough. He wanted to do some special training. He went and got himself enrolled in a club.

“That tells you about the dedication and keenness to comeback into the Indian team. And the way he's playing now that'll only make you admire. You've put in the hard yards and it's the reward,” he added.