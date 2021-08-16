'It was not deliberate': India batting coach after England accused of ball tampering

A major controversy erupted on Day 4 of the second Test between India and England after two players from the home team were seen using spikes on their shoes on top of the ball.

The faces of two players were not captured but it caught the attention of a lot of fans and former cricketers questioning if this comes under 'ball tampering'.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Yeh kya ho raha hai (What is happening?) Is it ball tampering by Eng ya Covid preventive measures".

Commentator Aakash Chopra simply said: "Ball tampering, eh?"

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour felt it was “not deliberate".

“We saw it much later but I don’t think it was deliberate," Rathour said at the post-day press conference.

According to PTI, the Indian Team did not lodge an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad.

The incident took place during the 35th over. veteran pacer Stuart Broad defended the English side over the issue on social media.