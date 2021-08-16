IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad give a major update on Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi's availability

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 16, 2021, 01:41 PM(IST)

Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates. Photograph:( PTI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

With a state of concern in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul, the availability of the duo was placed in doubt. However, the CEO of the IPL franchise (Sunrisers Hyderabad) told ANI that both the players will take part in the cash-rich T20 league in UAE. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad has confirmed the availability of Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). 

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan is worried, can't get his family out of Afghanistan, says Kevin Pietersen

With a state of concern in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul, the availability of the duo was placed in doubt. However, the CEO of the IPL franchise (Sunrisers Hyderabad) told ANI that both the players will take part in the cash-rich T20 league in UAE. 

"We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament," he said.

When he was asked about the departure of the team for UAE, he said: "We are leaving at the end of the month, August 31."

Earlier, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen had revealed that Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation of the country and is unable to get his family out. 

IN PICS| One year since MS Dhoni's retirement: Here are some of his best quotes

"There`s a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he`s worried: he can`t get his family out of Afghanistan and there`s a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

"There`s a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he`s worried: he can`t get his family out of Afghanistan and there`s a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 16, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
391
(128.0 ov)
 VS
IND
364
(126.1 ov)
181/6
(82.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 12, 2021 | 1st Test
Pakistan in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2021
WI
(89.4 ov) 253
(56.5 ov) 168/9
VS
PAK
217 (70.3 ov)
203 (83.4 ov)
West Indies beat Pakistan by 1 wicket
Full Scorecard →
Aug 15, 2021 | 3rd T20I
Sweden in Denmark, 3 T20I Series, 2021
DEN
(19.1 ov) 126/4
VS
SWE
122/9 (20.0 ov)
Denmark beat Sweden by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App