IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad give a major update on Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi's availability

Sunrisers Hyderabad has confirmed the availability of Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL).

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan is worried, can't get his family out of Afghanistan, says Kevin Pietersen

With a state of concern in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul, the availability of the duo was placed in doubt. However, the CEO of the IPL franchise (Sunrisers Hyderabad) told ANI that both the players will take part in the cash-rich T20 league in UAE.

"We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament," he said.

When he was asked about the departure of the team for UAE, he said: "We are leaving at the end of the month, August 31."

Earlier, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen had revealed that Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation of the country and is unable to get his family out.

IN PICS| One year since MS Dhoni's retirement: Here are some of his best quotes

"There`s a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he`s worried: he can`t get his family out of Afghanistan and there`s a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

"There`s a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he`s worried: he can`t get his family out of Afghanistan and there`s a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.