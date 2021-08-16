Rashid Khan is worried, can't get his family out of Afghanistan, says Kevin Pietersen

Taliban is quickly taking over Afghanistan as they captured the capital city of Kabul on Sunday. Now, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation of the country and is unable to get his family out.

"There`s a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he`s worried: he can`t get his family out of Afghanistan and there`s a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

Rashid Khan, who is currently in England playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, had earlier put out a Tweet urging global leaders to step in and not leave the country in chaos.

He tweeted: "Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying of Afghanistan. We want peace."

Sports."For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has - I think that`s probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far," he added.