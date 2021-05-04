'It was inevitable': Twitter blows up as IPL 2021 gets postponed indefinitely

The progressing version of the Indian Premier League has been suspended with quick impact and deferred to a later date, which could be declared soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has accepted the call in the midst of the developing Covid-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

On Monday, two Kolkata Knight Riders players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, tested positive for COVID, spiraling the T20 league into a profound crisis. Later in the day, it was likewise uncovered that three of Chennai Super Kings' reserved alcove staff, including bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji who was in closeness with the players, tested positive, adding to the woes.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra additionally tried positive for Covid-19, it was concluded that the league would be indefinitely suspended.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council IPL GC and Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," BCCI stated in a release.

Twitter was buzzing as soon as the news broke out. Here are few reactions of the same:

I guess it became inevitable in the last couple of days.....Look forward to calling the action in happier times. The #IPL is a great event and I hope it returns stronger when the world is what we knew it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2021 ×

Breaking News: IPL to continue over Zoom Calls as book cricket.



KKR last in that too. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) May 4, 2021 ×

Only way IPL can be conducted now pic.twitter.com/c73ethA9pL — Harsh Deshwal (@IamHarshDeshwal) May 4, 2021 ×

With cases currently crawling into the bio-secure bubble also, an extreme choice must be made. Recently, it was additionally detailed that the gadgets used to monitor the players are faulty.

While there is no lucidity concerning when the IPL will continue, a few reports propose that there could be a one-week break before the competition moves and restarts.