'It suits Pujara...': Shubman Gill's father not pleased with him batting at No. 3 despite Dharamsala Test ton

Shubman Gill (110) and Rohit Sharma (103) headlined India's charge on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test versus England in Dharamsala on Friday (March 8). After the visitors were all-out for 218 on the opening day, India strengthened their position by reaching 473-8 at stumps on Friday -- leading by 255 -- after a solid foundation provided by Gill and skipper Rohit. As India have a solid chance to end the five Tests with a 4-1 scoreline, Gill's father reflected on his son's return to form but stated that he isn't pleased with the right-hander opting to bat at No. 3.

It is to be noted that Gill chose to bat at No. 3 in Tests after Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the picture, since the West Indies tour last year. While the 24-year-old took a lot of time to get going at his new position, he has come to his usual best since the second Test of the ongoing home series versus Ben Stokes & Co.

Gill's father Lakhwinder opined on what led to his son's return to form. Speaking to PTI, he said, "Stepping out has made a big difference, he had stopped doing that and that created pressure. Since his U-16 days, he has been stepping out to the spinners and pacers as well to cut the movement."

"The moment you don't play your natural game you are in trouble. The whole game is about confidence, when you get one good innings you are back to your best. Since his U-16 days, he used to make tons of runs," Lakhwinder opined.

'It suits Cheteshwar Pujara who has a defensive game'

Lakhwinder also revealed that he isn't happy with Shubman coming one down. "He should have continued to open. It is not right at all I feel. When you sit in dressing room for longer, the pressure tense to increase. Number 3 is not opening neither it is a middle-order spot."

"Plus his game his not like that, it suits the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara who has a defensive game. When the ball is new you get more loose balls, when you come in after 5-7 overs, the ball is still shiny and the bowler is also settled with his length."

He, however, added, "I don't interfere in his decisions. I just train with him. He is old enough to make his own decsions. I made decisions on his behalf only when he was a teenager."

'I'm hoping that he is proud of my effort'

Meanwhile, Gill opined on his knock and spoke about his father's presence in the stands during the second day's play in Dharamsala. After stumps, he told the broadcasters, "It was my first time that he's (talking about his father) watching me play (in an international game). It was his vision (to play Test cricket) and I'm hoping that he is proud of my effort today."