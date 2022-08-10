'It is unfortunate...' - SL legend Mahela Jayawardene reacts to Virat Kohli's barren run ahead of Asia Cup

Mahela Jayawardene reacts to Virat Kohli's barren run ahead of Asia Cup Photograph:( AFP )
Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene opined on Virat Kohli's poor form. The former right-handed batter feels it is 'unfortunate' what Virat is going through but has backed him to 'come out of it' very soon.
Virat Kohli's name continues to make heads turn. While the former Indian captain has been out of action from international cricket since India's tour of England, the 33-year-old is still making the headlines as there is a lot of talk regarding his form.
Kohli has been going through a lean patch for quite long. He ended the England tour without a single half-century across formats, had an ordinary run in IPL 2022 whereas his century-drought continus since late 2019. Ahead of his return in Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene opined on Kohli's poor form. The former right-handed batter feels it is 'unfortunate' what Virat is going through but has backed him to 'come out of it'.
Speaking on ICC Review show, Jayawardene said, "It is unfortunate what Virat is going through right now at the moment, but he is a quality player. I believe Virat has the tools to come out of it (the form slump). He has done that in the past as well and I’m sure he’ll come through this. Class is permanent and form is temporary."
Further, Jayawardene also opined on Rishabh Pant as an opener, who has opened the innings for India on a few occasions in the recent past in white-ball formats. "Even though he (Pant) hasn’t done that (open the batting) much in domestic cricket, he has the capacity to do that. Wherever he bats, you’re not going to change his game. He is going to be a very natural player so yes, it is an option (for Pant to open)," Jayawardene stated.
India are yet to finalise their openers ahead of the T20 World Cup and there are now several contenders, such as KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Pant, Suryakumar Yadav who can open with captain Rohit Sharma.
On Monday (August 08), BCCI selection committee announced India's 15-member squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup, in the UAE, from August 27-September 11.
Along with Virat, KL Rahul also made a comeback. He has been out of action since IPL 2022 and last played an international game in February. Thus, Jayawardene feels he needs game time before getting into his groove. "That (Rahul's lack of cricket) would be a concern for India. He has been out for a little while since the IPL, so having game time is quite crucial especially out there in the middle. The sooner he can get some game time and get that confidence back, is always going to help him, as well as the national team" the Sri Lankan concluded.