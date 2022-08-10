'It is unfortunate...' - SL legend Mahela Jayawardene reacts to Virat Kohli's barren run ahead of Asia Cup

Virat Kohli's name continues to make heads turn. While the former Indian captain has been out of action from international cricket since India's tour of England, the 33-year-old is still making the headlines as there is a lot of talk regarding his form.

Kohli has been going through a lean patch for quite long. He ended the England tour without a single half-century across formats, had an ordinary run in IPL 2022 whereas his century-drought continus since late 2019. Ahead of his return in Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene opined on Kohli's poor form. The former right-handed batter feels it is 'unfortunate' what Virat is going through but has backed him to 'come out of it'.

Speaking on ICC Review show, Jayawardene said, "It is unfortunate what Virat is going through right now at the moment, but he is a quality player. I believe Virat has the tools to come out of it (the form slump). He has done that in the past as well and I’m sure he’ll come through this. Class is permanent and form is temporary."