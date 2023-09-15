ISL 2023-24 celebrates the growth of Indian football in landmark 10th-year campaign

With the landmark 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) set to kick off on September 21st, FSDL has unveiled this seasons campaigns that seek to celebrate the growth of Indian football in the past decade.



The national campaign, ‘Celebrating 10 years of the Indian Super League’, uses the metaphor of a ball that’s growing in size as it rolls & bounces through the country, to signify the growth of Indian Football. A young boy chases the football with enthusiasm as fans join him in the journey, symbolizing the growing interest of young India in choosing football as their preferred sport.

In its 10-year journey, the ISL has played a game-changing role in making football a sport that is played all over India with passionate fan bases that exist beyond the traditional centers of football in the country.

On the 10th year campaign, an ISL spokesperson said, “ISL has been a stronger supporter of growing football across the country and the campaign for ISL Season 10 is a reflection of that. Fans across the country have taken to league and are the bedrock to the success of the league and the teams that. The focus has always been about going deep into the hinterlands of India, and encourage the adoption of football as young as 5 years, through the partnership with Reliance Foundation.”



The ISL is a shining example of the enduring power of football to unite a nation and inspire a generation to fall in love with the beautiful game. The campaign tries to capture this impact in its multiple versions.



• The Kolkata films featuring Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘Mon Amar Sobuj Maroon Bole’ and East Bengal Football Club ‘Jwolbe Buke Moshal Abar’ pay tribute to the unwavering spirit and die-hard loyalty of the fans of the two legacy clubs with a rich history that makes their rivalry one of the most cherished and historic ones in the sporting universe. The MBSG promo pays ode to the iconic boatman from the Mohun Bagan Super Giant logo and celebrates how the team has remained unshakeable in the face of various challenges, while the EBFC promo showcases the burning torch from the EB logo to signify the flames that burn deep in their spirit. Both campaigns showcase the Bengal fans and celebrate their love for their teams.

• The Kerala film is dedicated to the never-say-die attitude of Kerala Blasters as well as their dedicated fans, which is reflected in their war cry of ‘Vittukodukkila’. The promo features Kerala Blasters stars such as Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Vibin Mohanan, Sachin Suresh, and Pritam Kotal. It also captures how the fans have always had the back of the team irrespective of results and how the team has mounted many memorable comebacks over the years.

• The North East film, ‘Stronger Together’ creates a proud reflection of the people of North East and celebrates their love for the game and the bond around football that unites its people with their club. When they come together, they become a formidable force to reckon with for the fiercest of opponents. NEUFC isn’t just represented by the eleven players who take to the field, but is fuelled by every bated breath, every sigh, every tear, and every scream of their fans.



Agency Credits:

• 10 years of celebrating the Indian Super League - Leo Burnett, South Asia

• Vittukodukilla - McCann Worldgroup, Chennai

• Mon Amar Sobuj Maroon Bole and Jwolbe Buke Moshal Abar - Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata

• Stronger Together – Ogilvy, Mumbai



The tenth season of the ISL kicks off with Kerala Blasters hosting former champions Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on September 21, 2023.

