ISL 2022-23: Venue for the Indian Super League announced; check details & updated points table
Story highlights
ISL 2023 finals: The venue for the final face-pff of the Indian Super League (ISL) was announced today, February 20. Check the venue details and updated points table here.
ISL 2023 finals: The venue for the finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) was announced today, February 20. The final match of the ISL 2023 will be held in Goa. Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams. This is the 9th season of the ISL and the 27th season of top-tier Indian football. The tournament began on October 7 and is scheduled to end on March 18.
The tickets for the final match can be booked on BookMyShow.com, which will be available from March 5 on their official website and app. Apart from the final action; a host of other activities are also lined-up to keep fans involved and entertained as part of an entire carnival.
ISL 2023 Final: Venue
The final match of the ISL 2022-2023 season will be played at the PNJ Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The announcement for venue of the final match was announced today.
All roads lead to #Goa for the #HeroISL 2022-23 Final📍🏆#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/IyYVPfs9Gs— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 20, 2023
ISL 2023: Points Table
|Position
|Team Name
|Played
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Mumbai City FC (Q)
|19
|14
|4
|1
|34
|46
|2
|Hyderabad FC (Q)
|18
|12
|3
|3
|20
|39
|3
|Kerala Blasters (Q)
|18
|10
|1
|7
|2
|31
|4
|Bengaluru FC (Q)
|19
|10
|1
|8
|2
|31
|5
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|18
|8
|4
|6
|4
|28
|6
|FC Goa
|19
|8
|3
|8
|3
|27
|7
|Odisha FC
|18
|8
|3
|7
|-2
|27
|8
|Chennaiyin FC
|19
|6
|6
|7
|-2
|24
|9
|East Bengal FC
|18
|5
|1
|12
|-15
|16
|9
|Jamshedpur FC
|18
|3
|4
|11
|-14
|13
|11
|NorthEast United FC
|18
|1
|2
|15
|-32
|5
Defending champions Hyderabad FC sealed their place in the playoff with a second-placed finish spearheaded by ISL’s leading scorer Bart Ogbeche. Manolo Marquez will look to herald his men to yet another title and retain their crown.