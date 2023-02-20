ISL 2022-23: Venue for the Indian Super League announced; check details & updated points table

ISL 2023 finals: The venue for the finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) was announced today, February 20. The final match of the ISL 2023 will be held in Goa. Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams. This is the 9th season of the ISL and the 27th season of top-tier Indian football. The tournament began on October 7 and is scheduled to end on March 18.

The tickets for the final match can be booked on BookMyShow.com, which will be available from March 5 on their official website and app. Apart from the final action; a host of other activities are also lined-up to keep fans involved and entertained as part of an entire carnival.