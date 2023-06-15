Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan opts out of the tournament

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan was considered by many as the top-choice wicketkeeper in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Ishan could not manage to secure his spot in the playing XI for the WTC final. The youngster now seems quite unwilling to explore his future in red-ball cricket. A report published by the news agency PTI has claimed that Ishan decided to refrain from featuring in the East Zone team for the Duleep Trophy tournament. The article stated that the East Zone selectors were utterly perplexed after they got to know about Ishan Kishan’s decision to not take part in the first-class tournament which is taking place just ahead of the Test series against West Indies, starting from July 12.

While Ishan Kishan has already represented Team India in ODIs and T20Is, the 24-year-old is yet to make his red-ball cricket debut in the international circuit. He has donned the India jersey in 14 ODIs and 27 T20I matches. Ishan has one century and seven half centuries to his name in international cricket.

In the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ishan Kishan scored 454 runs with a strike rate of 142.76. The opener emerged as the second-highest run-scorer of the Mumbai Indians franchise this year.

What The Report Said

PTI reported that an East Zone selection committee member asked Zonal selection committee convener Debasish Chakraborty if they could select Ishan Kishan for the Duleep Trophy. “As he is a senior India regular in white ball, he would have got the captaincy. Chakraborty got in touch with Ishan over the phone and came back and told us that he is not interested in playing Duleep Trophy. We were not told if he has an injury or not. Just that he doesn’t want to play,” the selector told PTI.