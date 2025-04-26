Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League after slumping to a 3-0 defeat against Newcastle, while Chelsea kept alive their hopes of a top-five finish with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Emblematic of the self-inflicted wounds that hampered Ipswich this season, Kieran McKenna's side had Ben Johnson sent off in the 37th minute for two bookings in quick succession at St James' Park.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak converted a penalty after Jacob Murphy was fouled by Julio Enciso in first-half stoppage time.

Dan Burn's 56th-minute header doubled Newcastle's lead, and William Osula's 80th-minute goal left Ipswich with no chance of beating the drop.

Third-bottom Ipswich are 15 points behind fourth-bottom West Ham with four games left, ensuring their first season in the top-flight for 22 years will end with an immediate return to the Championship.

Out of their depth among the Premier League elite, Ipswich have won just four of their 34 league games.

Their relegation alongside Southampton and Leicester, who were both already condemned to the drop, means all three promoted sides will be back in the second tier next season.

Ipswich's fairytale rise to the Premier League had captured the hearts of football romantics after their successive promotions from League One and the Championship.

McKenna, 38, had earned plaudits for Ipswich's attacking style during their surge up the divisions after his appointment in 2021.

But the former Manchester United assistant coach was unable to preserve Ipswich's top-flight status.

Newcastle climb to third place as the League Cup winners eye Champions League qualification.

Enzo Maresca saluted Chelsea's "nasty" performance after a gritty success that kept them in the hunt for a Champions League berth.

Nicolas Jackson struck for the first time since December to seal a vital victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegal striker's first-half blast from 20 yards moved Chelsea into fifth place with four games left.

