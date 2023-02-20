IPL Schedule 2023: Indian premier league first match details, teams, captains, venues- All you need to know

IPL Schedule 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on February 17. The IPL 2023 schedule is based on the home and abroad format where all the teams will play 7 home matches and 7 abroad matches in the league stage. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL that will see a total of 70 league-stage matches that will be played across 12 venues for over 52 days. The IPL matches will start on March 31 with an opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

April 1 will see the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL Schedule 2023: Full Timetable

The first match will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the home ground of Gujarat Titans. The two teams will square off at one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Here is the full IPL schedule for the 2023 season along with venues:

Match Day Date Day Time Home Team Away Team 1 31-Mar-23 Fri 19:30 Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings 2 01-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2 01-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals 3 02-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals 3 02-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians 4 03-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants 5 04-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans 6 05-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings 7 06-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 07-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 08-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals 9 08-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 10 09-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders 10 09-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 11 10-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants 12 11-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians 13 12-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 14 13-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans 15 14-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 15-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals 16 15-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings 17 16-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 17 16-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals 18 17-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 19 18-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians 20 19-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants 21 20-Apr-23 Thu 15:30 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 21 20-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 22 21-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 23 22-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans 23 22-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 24 23-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals 24 23-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 25 24-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 26 25-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 27 26-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders 28 27-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 29 28-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants 30 29-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans 30 29-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 31 30-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings 31 30-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 32 01-May-23 Mon 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore 33 02-May-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals 34 03-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians 35 04-May-23 Thu 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings 35 04-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 36 05-May-23 Fri 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans 37 06-May-23 Sat 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 37 06-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore 38 07-May-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants 38 07-May-23 Sun 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 39 08-May-23 Mon 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings 40 09-May-23 Tue 19:30 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 41 10-May-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals 42 11-May-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals 43 12-May-23 Fri 19:30 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans 44 13-May-23 Sat 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants 44 13-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 45 14-May-23 Sun 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore 45 14-May-23 Sun 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 46 15-May-23 Mon 19:30 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad 47 16-May-23 Tue 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians 48 17-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals 49 18-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 50 19-May-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals 51 20-May-23 Sat 15:30 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings 51 20-May-23 Sat 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants 52 21-May-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 52 21-May-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

IPL Schedule 2023: Venues

1. Ahmedabad

2. Mohali

3. Lucknow

4. Hyderabad

5. Bengaluru

6. Chennai

7. Delhi

8. Kolata

9. Jaipur

10. Mumbai

11. Guwahati

12. Dharamshala

IPL Schedule 2023: Group details

Group A

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B

Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.

IPL schedule 2023: Some changes this season

1. Shikhar Dhawan took over as captain of the Punjab Kings in November 2022, succeeding Mayank Agarwal.

2. Trevor Bayliss has taken over as head coach of the Punjab Kings, succeeding Anil Kumble.

3. Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum.