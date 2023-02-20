ugc_banner

IPL Schedule 2023: Indian premier league first match details, teams, captains, venues- All you need to know

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Check the full schedule, teams, captains and venues for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

IPL Schedule 2023: BCCI officially announced the schedule for the upcoming IPL tournament. Check the full schedule, teams, captains and venues for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. 

IPL Schedule 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on February 17. The IPL 2023 schedule is based on the home and abroad format where all the teams will play 7 home matches and 7 abroad matches in the league stage. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL that will see a total of 70 league-stage matches that will be played across 12 venues for over 52 days. The IPL matches will start on March 31 with an opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

April 1 will see the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow. 

IPL Schedule 2023: Full Timetable

The first match will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the home ground of Gujarat Titans. The two teams will square off at one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Here is the full IPL schedule for the 2023 season along with venues:

Match Day Date Day Time Home Team Away Team
1 31-Mar-23 Fri 19:30 Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings
2 01-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders
2 01-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals
3 02-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals
3 02-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians
4 03-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants
5 04-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans
6 05-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings
7 06-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore
8 07-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad
9 08-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals
9 08-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings
10 09-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders
10 09-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings
11 10-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants
12 11-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians
13 12-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals
14 13-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans
15 14-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad
16 15-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals
16 15-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings
17 16-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders
17 16-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals
18 17-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings
19 18-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians
20 19-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants
21 20-Apr-23 Thu 15:30 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore
21 20-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders
22 21-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad
23 22-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans
23 22-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings
24 23-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals
24 23-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings
25 24-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals
26 25-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians
27 26-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders
28 27-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings
29 28-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants
30 29-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans
30 29-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad
31 30-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings
31 30-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals
32 01-May-23 Mon 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore
33 02-May-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals
34 03-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians
35 04-May-23 Thu 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings
35 04-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders
36 05-May-23 Fri 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans
37 06-May-23 Sat 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians
37 06-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore
38 07-May-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants
38 07-May-23 Sun 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad
39 08-May-23 Mon 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings
40 09-May-23 Tue 19:30 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore
41 10-May-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals
42 11-May-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals
43 12-May-23 Fri 19:30 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans
44 13-May-23 Sat 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants
44 13-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings
45 14-May-23 Sun 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore
45 14-May-23 Sun 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders
46 15-May-23 Mon 19:30 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad
47 16-May-23 Tue 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians
48 17-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals
49 18-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore
50 19-May-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals
51 20-May-23 Sat 15:30 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings
51 20-May-23 Sat 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants
52 21-May-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad
52 21-May-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

IPL Schedule 2023: Venues

1. Ahmedabad

2. Mohali

3. Lucknow

4. Hyderabad

5. Bengaluru

6. Chennai

7. Delhi

8. Kolata

9. Jaipur

10. Mumbai

11. Guwahati

12. Dharamshala

IPL Schedule 2023: Group details

Group A

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B

Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.

IPL schedule 2023: Some changes this season

1. Shikhar Dhawan took over as captain of the Punjab Kings in November 2022, succeeding Mayank Agarwal.

2. Trevor Bayliss has taken over as head coach of the Punjab Kings, succeeding Anil Kumble.

3. Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum.

4. Brian Lara has taken over as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing Tom Moody.

