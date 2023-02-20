IPL Schedule 2023: Indian premier league first match details, teams, captains, venues- All you need to know
IPL Schedule 2023: BCCI officially announced the schedule for the upcoming IPL tournament. Check the full schedule, teams, captains and venues for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.
IPL Schedule 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on February 17. The IPL 2023 schedule is based on the home and abroad format where all the teams will play 7 home matches and 7 abroad matches in the league stage. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL that will see a total of 70 league-stage matches that will be played across 12 venues for over 52 days. The IPL matches will start on March 31 with an opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.
April 1 will see the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.
IPL Schedule 2023: Full Timetable
The first match will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the home ground of Gujarat Titans. The two teams will square off at one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Here is the full IPL schedule for the 2023 season along with venues:
|Match Day
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|1
|31-Mar-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|01-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|01-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|02-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|02-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|03-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|04-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|05-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|7
|06-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|07-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|08-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|08-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|09-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|09-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|11
|10-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|11-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|12-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|13-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|14-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|16
|15-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|16
|15-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|17
|16-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|17
|16-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|18
|17-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|19
|18-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|20
|19-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|21
|20-Apr-23
|Thu
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|21
|20-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|22
|21-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|23
|22-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|23
|22-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|24
|23-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|24
|23-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|25
|24-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|26
|25-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|27
|26-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|28
|27-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|29
|28-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|30
|29-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|30
|29-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|31
|30-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|31
|30-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|32
|01-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|33
|02-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|34
|03-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|35
|04-May-23
|Thu
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|35
|04-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|36
|05-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|37
|06-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|37
|06-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|38
|07-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|38
|07-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|39
|08-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|40
|09-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|41
|10-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|42
|11-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|43
|12-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|44
|13-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|44
|13-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|45
|14-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|45
|14-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|46
|15-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|47
|16-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|48
|17-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|49
|18-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|50
|19-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|51
|20-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|51
|20-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|52
|21-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|52
|21-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
IPL Schedule 2023: Venues
1. Ahmedabad
2. Mohali
3. Lucknow
4. Hyderabad
5. Bengaluru
6. Chennai
7. Delhi
8. Kolata
9. Jaipur
10. Mumbai
11. Guwahati
12. Dharamshala
IPL Schedule 2023: Group details
Group A
Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Group B
Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.
IPL schedule 2023: Some changes this season
1. Shikhar Dhawan took over as captain of the Punjab Kings in November 2022, succeeding Mayank Agarwal.
2. Trevor Bayliss has taken over as head coach of the Punjab Kings, succeeding Anil Kumble.
3. Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum.
4. Brian Lara has taken over as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing Tom Moody.