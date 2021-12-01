IPL retention: Who's in, who's out ahead of mega auction? All you need to know

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises released names of retained players ahead of the mega auction, which will take place in January. As per the BCCI rules, each team had a total salary cap of INR 900 million available at the mega auction that will have two new teams in the next edition.

The eight existing franchises were eligible to retain up to four players with a maximum of three Indians, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians.

Some star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were retained by their respective franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya are among the big names that haven't been retained by their franchises Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.

A total of 27 players have been retained, of which eight are overseas and four are uncapped Indians.

CSK, DC, KKR and MI opted to retain four players each while RR, RCB and SRH retained three. Punjab Kings on the other hand held on to two players.

Here's the list of retained players:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

KKR: Andre Russell (INR 120 million, INR 160 million to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 80 million, INR 120 million to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 80 million), Sunil Narine (INR 60 million)

SRH: Kane Williamson (INR 140 million), Abdul Samad (INR 40 million), Umran Malik (INR 40 million)

MI: Rohit Sharma (INR 160 million), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 120 million), Suryakumar Yadav(INR 80 million), Kieron Pollard (INR 60 million)

RCB: Virat Kohli (INR 150 million), Glenn Maxwell (INR 110 million), Mohammed Siraj (INR 70 million)

DC: Rishabh Pant (INR 160 million), Axar Patel (INR 90 million, INR 120 million to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (INR 75 million, INR 80 million to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (INR 65 million)

RR: Sanju Samson (INR 140 million), Jos Buttler (INR 100 million), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 40 million)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (INR 120 million, INR 140 million to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (INR 40 million)

As per the BCCI rules, If a team retains four players, then a sum of INR 420 million will be deducied. The deduction for three players will be summed at INR 330 million.

The deduction from the purse for two players would come to INR 240 million and for one player and the amount comes to a whopping INR 140 million for that one player.

After retaining the players, PBKS have the highest salary purse available with INR 720 million while Delhi Capitals have least at INR 475 million to be used at the mega auction.

There will be no Right To Match (RTM) cards available this time.

The next edition will have two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - with the competition featuring 74 matches where each side plays seven home and seven away games.