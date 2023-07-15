IPL: LSG replace head coach Andy Flower with Justin Langer

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants have appointed former Australia batsman Justin Langer as the head coach. The move comes after LSG decided not to extend coach Andy Flower's two-year contract which ended after IPL 2023.

Under Flower, LSG reached last four in both previous seasons but failed to reach the final. Notably, Flower was appointed the head coach in LSG's maiden year in the league - 2022.

Langer, however, has never coached in IPL but has taken Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League (BBL) titles. He also was the head coach of Australian side which won their maiden T20I World Cup in 2021 in the UAE.

Speaking on his appointment, the former Aussie said, "Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward."

Langer made the comments in a statement released by the IPL franchise.

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Super Giants franchise, said, "I have enjoyed my interactions with Justin Langer. He seems to bring in a huge amount of aggression and a lot of clarity."

LSG's Director of Cricket Gautam Gambhir has previous ties with Langer. During the 2014's edition of now-defunct Champions League, Gambhir and Langer had spoken on the sidelines. The chat results in Gambhir travelling to Perth to work on his game and mental fitness.

Today it's farewell, but it'll never be goodbye because you'll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EGtaRvYiHj — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2023 × Flower is currently associated with Australia men's team at the ongoing Ashes in England in capacity of a consultant.

