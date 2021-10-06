IPL: Harshal Patel breaks Jasprit Bumrah's record of most wickets by an Indian bowler in a season

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) now holds the record of taking the most number of wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season as an Indian. In the Match 52 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6), Patel achieved the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as he took 29 wickets so far in the season.

Previously, the record was held by Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah when he took 27 wickets in the 2020 season. Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands third in terms of most wickets scalped by Indians in an IPL season when he took 26 wickets in the 2017 season.

ALSO READ | 'The reason why he is more successful': Gautam Gambhir opens up on Virat Kohli's playing style

Overall, Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo and Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada lead that tally. Bravo had 32 wickets in the 2013 season while Rabada had 30 in the last season. Patel stands third on the list.

During the match, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad dented Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes of a top-two finish with a narrow four-run win in a last-over IPL thriller.

The 30-year-old Patel took the wickets of SRH captain Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder.

A look at the Points Table after Match 52 of #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7DNFup4qDg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2021 ×

After putting on board a modest 141 for 7, SRH returned to limit RCB to 137 for six for only their third win in the league.

Next, RCB will face Delhi Capital in the last league match of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 8.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 141/7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 44, Kane Williamson 31, Harshal Patel 3/33, Daniel Christian 2/14) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 137/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 41, Glenn Maxwell 40, Umran Malik 1/21, Siddarth Kaul 1/24) by four runs.