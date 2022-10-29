IPL franchises offered select Australian players lucrative 12-month contracts – Report

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been focused on expanding their bases globally and have been buying teams across different T20 leagues around the world. While the owners of the likes of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have bought teams in UAE's International League T20 (ILT20), all six teams in South Africa's SA20 league have also been purchased by IPL team owners.

With IPL team owners exploring options around the globe, they have also been hoping to lure the best players from around the world to play for their franchises throughout the year. IPL team owners are looking to tie down some of the top cricketers to year-long contracts for them to be available for selection in all T20 leagues.

As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, some IPL teams recently held informal talks with the players through their respective management to find out how much will it take to convince the players to ditch their Cricket Australia (CA) contracts and agree to be a T20 globe-trotter with their IPL franchise.

If a player agrees to sign a year-long deal with an IPL franchise, it will mean he will have to commit to playing for all teams under the franchise's umbrella in different T20 leagues around the world and reduce his playing time for the national team. A top Australian player has reportedly been offered around AUS$5 million (Approx 3.2 million USD) to sign a year-long contract by an IPL team.

The sum of AUS$5 million is more than double what Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is paid for his Test and ODI contracts combined by Cricket Australia. As per the report, the likes of Cummins, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell among others can be highly sought-after by the IPL teams.

However, the players reportedly currently do not have any interest in signing year-long contracts with IPL franchises, however, sources told the Sydney Morning Herald said things could change in the next couple of years, especially with players who will be approaching their retirement.

Signing such contracts would also mean the payers will have to play less amount of cricket round the year which will provide them much-needed breaks to spend time with their families while making more money. It remains to be seen if more top overseas players will be approached with such contracts and will commit to them in the future.