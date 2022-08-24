IPL franchise Punjab Kings rubbish rumours of captain Mayank Agarwal's sacking, issue statement

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have slammed the reports of Mayank Agarwal's sacking as captain after rumours went viral on Tuesday (August 23) that the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise was set to replace the Team India star. Agarwal was appointed as the captain of the side ahead of IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings issued a statement on social media rubbishing the rumours and said no team official has made any comments about the possible change in captaincy. In their first season under Mayank's captaincy, Punjab Kings endured a disappointing run and finished sixth with 14 points from as many matches.

“News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to the captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same,” Punjab Kings said in a tweet.

Punjab Kings were being touted as one of the strong contenders for playoffs ahead of IPL 2022 after managing to assemble a star-studded squad in the mega auction earlier this year. They roped in the likes of Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow among others but failed to make it to the playoffs once again.

Agarwal was handed over the captaincy baton after KL Rahul moved to the Lucknow Super Giants. However, the Indian batter had an underwhelming season with the bat as he could manage only 196 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 122.50 and a shambolic average of 16.33.

Reports had surfaced on social media over the last couple of days alleging Mayank is set to be sacked as captain by the franchise. However, the Indian batter looks set to lead the team once again next season. Punjab Kings are one of the only three current IPL franchises to have not won an IPL title despite having been part of the competition since its inception in 2008.