IPL: Daniel Vettori joins SunRisers Hyderabad as new head coach, replaces Brian Lara

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has replaced West Indies great Brain Lara as the new head of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League. The IPL franchise announced this decision on their social media handles. They wrote,

SRH also thanked Lara for his contribution, saying

As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him

Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours

Vettori, who previously held the head coach position at his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014-2018, was recently working as the assistant coach with Australia.

2016 IPL winners, SRH promoted Lara as the head coach from batting coach and strategic advisor position ahead of IPL 2023. But following a dismal show this season, where they finished at the bottom (tenth spot) with four and eight defeats, SunRisers decided to change the head coach.

This latest update means SunRisers have changed their fourth head coach in six seasons, with Tom Moody (2019 and 2022), Trevor Bayliss (2020 and 2021) and Brian Lara (2023) preceding Vettori.

In his previous assignment as a RCB head coach, Vettori guided the franchise into the playoffs in 2015 and finals the next season, where they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad.

This is now the third high-profile coaching-related announcement ahead of IPL 2024, with Justin Langer getting picked by Lucknow Super Giants and RCB roping in LSG’s previous head coach, Andy Flower.

The SunRisers Hyderabad, who won its maiden IPL title in 2016, made it to the playoffs in each edition till 2020. But they failed to repeat their success heroics afterwards. From 2021 onwards, the Orange Army won only 13 matches, losing 29 on the other hand.

Now with Aiden Markram at helm and addition of Daniel Vettori in the coaching staff, SRH can aim to put an end to their trophy drought next season.