'I was getting into depression,' Gayle accuses THIS IPL franchise of disrespecting him; makes shocking revelation

Imagine doing so damage to someone who gave a sport, its format and one of its most beloved franchise-based leagues everything he could, that he goes into depression. It was the case with the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, a former West Indies opener and IPL legend, who claimed to have faced disrespect to an extent that his Indian Premier League career, which boomed during his prime, came to a premature end. In a shocking revelation, Gayle admitted how one IPL team, for which he played 41 matches and scored 1304 runs, including a hundred and 11 fifties, left a sour taste in his mouth.

Gayle represented several IPL teams during his time in the Indian Premier League. Starting with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2009, Gayle joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru two years later in 2011, tasting immense success with that franchise. However, following a seven-year stint with the RCB, Gayle joined Punjab Kings for four seasons (2018-2021).

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Gayle revealed how Punjab Kings disrespected and treated him, also adding that he broke down while talking to coach Anil Kumble at one point. Besides, Kumble’s handling of him during his time with the franchise saw him break down at one point.

"My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI. I felt I wasn't treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression. I broke down talking to Anil Kumble because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run," Gayle said in a chat with Shubhankar Mishra on the latter's podcast.

Moreover, he also revealed having a conversation with side’s then-team captain, KL Rahul, who called up to confirm him about his place in the playing XI, to which Gayle replied, "KL Rahul even called me saying, 'Chris, stay, you'll play the next game'. But I just said, 'I wish you all the best', and packed my bag, and walked out".