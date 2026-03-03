/IPL back at Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru set to host five matches, playoffs and final

Cricket is set to return to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which will host several key matches in the Indian Premier League 2026, bringing great excitement to fans across Karnataka. The playoffs and final will also slated to take place here, making Bengaluru one of the tournament’s central venues. The stadium will serve as the home ground for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are scheduled to play five league matches at Chinnaswamy. Known for its lively crowd and high-scoring games, the ground will provide RCB an ideal stage to start their title defence in front of their home supporters.

The stadium will also host the season opener and the opening ceremony, with a full crowd expected as fans welcome their team back following the tragic stampede in 2025 during RCB’s first IPL title celebration.

How did Chinnaswamy Stadium get clearance?

The Karnataka government allowed IPL matches to resume at the stadium after cricket activities were stopped due to the stampede that claimed 11 lives. The approval came after the Justice Cunha report was submitted and the report suggested several short-term and long-term steps to improve safety for spectators.

Earlier, the stadium was expected to host the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, but the match was shifted to Hubballi because safety upgrades were still underway. Now, with a strict limit of 35,000 spectators and supervision from multiple departments, cricket is ready to return to the venue with stronger safety rules in place.

RCB thanked the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their support and coordination in helping Bengaluru host the matches again.