/ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana replaces Laura Wolvaardt to claim no. 1 batter spot

India opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday (Mar 3) climbed to the top of the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings following her strong performances in the recent three-match series against Australia. She now has 790 rating points, moving ahead of Laura Wolvaardt, who sits on 782. Wolvaardt will have an opportunity to reclaim the top spot when South Africa face New Zealand in March and April. Australia's Alyssa Healy is placed fourth with 744 points after scoring a century in her last One Day International. She is positioned between Beth Mooney (749 points) and Ashleigh Gardner (724 points).

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is ninth in the list, while Jemimah Rodrigues is in the 12th place. In the ODI bowling rankings, Australia’s Alana King has claimed the no. 1 spot with 775 rating points, ending England’s Sophie Ecclestone’s nearly four-year reign at the top.

King took seven wickets in the series against India, including four for 33 in the third ODI, helping her team win by 185 runs. This is her first time as the top-ranked bowler and it is also her highest rating so far. Other Australian bowlers in the top eight include Gardner (third), Annabel Sutherland (fifth), Megan Schutt (seventh) and Kim Garth (eighth). Deepti Sharma is the only Indian bowler in the top 10, placed at 10th.

