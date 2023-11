IPL auction 2024: Full list of retained, released & overseas players, remaining purse, available slots of team

IPL auction 2024: The final bugle for the Indian Premier League has been blown as teams announced the final list of retained players for the next season of one of the biggest cricket tournaments. The final announcement was made on Sunday (Nov 26). The biggest news of the trading window was Hardik Pandya’s move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Apart from this, some of the big names like Ben Stokes, Shardul Thakur, Joe Root and Rovman Powell were released, while Indian stars like Avesh Khan and Devdutt Padikkal have been released. The mini-auction is expected to take place on Dec 19.