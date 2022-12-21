IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming for free: 3 Ways to watch IPL Mini Auction LIVE Streaming for free in India

IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Streaming for free: The IPL mini-auction will be held in the Indian city of Kochi on Friday, 23rd December 2022. The auction for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament will take place in the Grand Hyatt on Bolgatty Island in Kochi. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. A total of 991 players have registered for the auction, and a total of 87 slots are available to be filled across the 10 participating teams.

Where to watch IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Streaming for free?

Viacom18-Reliance managed to pick up the digital broadcasting rights of the IPL from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in June, earlier this year. For Jio subscribers, the Jio Cinema app is absolutely free and they will be able to stream the auction smoothly, albeit with a caveat that there will be ads. As for TV, Star still has the broadcasting rights and viewers will have to tune onto the Star network to watch the auction. The free live broadcast of the IPL mini-auction will be available on star sports 1, 2, and star gold. The live broadcast will also be made available on Star network’s three new channels. The new channels will be Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD and Star Sports 1 Telugu HD. This will make regional coverage of IPL Bigger and Better.

