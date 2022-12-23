ugc_banner

IPL Auction 2023 full SOLD players list with Price: Highest paid, Unsold player list, Complete Team squads

WION Web Team
Kochi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

IPL auction liveblog Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

IPL Auction 2023 full SOLD players list with Price: Highest paid, Unsold player list, Complete Team squads: IPL mini-auction for the IPL 2023 season is all set to begin today at 2:30 PM IST in the Indian city of Kochi. A total of 405 players are going under the hammer where all 10 franchises will be looking forward to filling the 87 remaining slots. The event will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. The 10 teams going into IPL mini auction 2023 are Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. All 10 teams have retained a total of 163 players for the IPL season 2023 while they have released a total of 85 players. The Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have the lowest remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore before heading into the IPL 2023 auction. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest remaining purse of INR 42.25 crore before the auction starts today. The maximum purse amount for the IPL teams was increased to 95-crore-per-side earlier this year.
 

 

Himanshu Sharma Sod to RCB for 20 L

Shreyas Gopal goes unsold.

Murugan Ashwin goes unsold

Izharulhuq Naveed goes unsold

Chintal Gandhi goes unsold

Mukesh Kumar sold to Delhi Capitals for 5.5 Crore

Shivam Mavi Sold to GT for 6 Cr

Lance Morris goes unsold.

KM Asif goes unsold

Yash Thakur sold to LSG for 45 L

Vaibhav Arora sold to KKR for 60 L

Mohammad Azharuddeen goes unsold

Upendra Singh Yadav sold to SRH for 25 L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: KS Bharat Sold to GT for 1.2 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Narayan Jagadeesan Sold to KKR for 90 L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Dinesh Bana goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Shashank Singh goes unsold 

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Nishant Sandhu sold to CSK for 60L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Abhimanyu Easwaran goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Sanvir Singh sold to SRH for 20 L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Corbin Bosch goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Samarth Vyas sold to SRH for 20 L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Priyam Garg goes unsold.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Vivrant Sharma sold to SRH for 2.6 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Shaik Rasheed sold to CSK for 20 Lakh

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Rohan Kunnummal goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Shubham Khajuria also goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Chethan L.R. also goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Anmolpreet Singh goes unsold

 

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Mayank Markande Sold to SRH for 50 Lakh

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Mujeeb Ur Rahman goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Tabraiz Shamsi also goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Adam Zampa Unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Akeal Hossain goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Adil Rashid Sold to SRH for 2 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Ishant Sharma sold to DC for 50 Lakhs

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Jhye Richardson sold to MI for 1.5 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Adam Milne goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Jaydev Unadkat sold to LSG for 50 L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Reece Topley sold to RCB for 1.9 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Chris Jordan goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Phil Salt sold to Delhi Capitals for 2 Cr.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Tom Banton goes unsold at 2 Cr.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Heinrich Klaasen sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 5.25 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Nicholas Pooran sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 16 cr.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Litton Das goes unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Live Remaining Purse:

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS: 23.35

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD: 20.75

DELHI CAPITALS: 19.45

GUJARAT TITANS: 16.75

PUNJAB KINGS: 13.2

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: 8.75

RAJASTHAN ROYALS: 7.45

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: 7.05

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: 3.7

MUMBAI INDIANS: 3.05

 

 

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Ben Stokes Sold to for CSK for 16.25 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Cameron Green Sold to Mumbai Indians MI for 17.50 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Jason Holder Sold to Rajasthan Royals RR for 5.75 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Sikandar Raza Sold to Punjab Kings for 50 L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Odean Smith Sold to GT at 50 L

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Sam Curran Sold to Punjab Kings PBKS for Rs 18.50 Cr

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold in the first round.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Rilee Rossouw goes unsold in the first round.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Joe Root goes unsold at 1 Cr base price

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Ajinkya Rahane Sold to Chennai Super Kings CSK for Rs 50 lakh

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Mayank Agarwal Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH for Rs 8.25 Cr.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Harry Brook Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH for Rs 13.25 Cr.

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Kane Williamson goes to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 2 Cr.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2

CSK Retain Player Full List With Price
MS Dhoni (wk)                        INR 12 Cr
Ruturaj Gaikwad                     INR 6 Cr
Ambati Rayudu (wk                INR 6.75 crores
Devon Conway                       INR 1 crores
Subhranshu Senapati             INR 20 Lakhs
Deepak Chahar                      INR 14 crores
Tushar Deshpande                 INR 20 Lakhs
Maheesh Theekshana            INR 70 Lakhs
Simranjeet Singh                    INR 20 Lakhs
Matheesha Pathirana             INR 20 Lakhs
Mukesh Choudhary                INR 20 Lakhs
Prashant Solanki                    INR 1.20 crores
Mitchell Santner                     INR 1.90 crores
Rajvardhan Hangargekar       INR 1.50 crores
Ravindra Jadeja                     INR 16 Cr
Moeen Ali                               INR 8 Cr
Shivam Dube                         INR 4 crores
Dwaine Pretorius                   INR 50 Lakhs
 
CSK Released Players List
Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Delhi Capitals (DC)
DC Retain Player - 20
DC Overseas Retain Player - 6
DC Total Money Spent - 75.55 Cr
DC Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
DC Available Slots - 5
DC Overseas Available Slots - 2

DC Retain Player Full List With Price

Rishabh Pant (c&wk)   INR 16 Cr
Prithvi Shaw                INR 7.50Cr
David Warner              INR 6.25 Crores
Sarfaraz Khan             INR 20 Lakhs
Yash Dhull                   INR 50 Lakhs
Rovman Powell           INR 2.80 crores
Anrich Nortje               INR 6.50 Cr
Kamlesh Nagarkoti      INR 1.10 crores
Mustafizur Rahman     INR 2 crores
Lungi Ngidi                  INR 50 Lakhs
Khaleel Ahmed            INR 5.25 crores
Chetan Sakariya         INR 4.20 crores
Praveen Dubey           INR 50 Lakhs
Kuldeep Yadav           INR 2 crores
Axar Patel                   INR 9 crores
Mitchell Marsh            INR 6.50 Crores
Lalit Yadav                  INR 65 Lakhs
Ripal Patel                  INR 20 Lakhs
Vicky Ostwal              INR 20 Lakh
Aman Khan                Traded from KKR
 
Delhi Capitals Released Players List
Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.

Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT Retain Player - 18
GT Overseas Retain Player - 5
GT Total Money Spent - 75.75 Cr
GT Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
GT Available Slots - 7
GT Overseas Available Slots - 3

GT Retain Player Full List With Price
Aiden Markram                         INR 2.60 Crores 
Rahul Tripathi                            INR 8.50 Crores
Glenn Phillips (wk)                    INR 1.50 Crores
Umran Malik                              INR 4Cr
Fazal Haq Farooqi                    INR 50 Lakhs
Kartik Tyagi                               INR 4 Crores
T Natarajan                               INR 4 Crores
Bhuvneshwar Kumar                 INR 4.20 Crores
Abdul Samad                             INR 4Cr
Marco Jansen                            INR 4.20 Crores
Abhishek Sharma                      INR 6.50 Crores
Washington Sundar                   INR 8.75 Crores

GT Released Players List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR Retain Player - 14
KKR Overseas Retain Player - 5
KKR Total Money Spent - 87.95 Cr
KKR Remaining Purse - 7.05 Cr
KKR Available Slots - 11
KKR Overseas Available Slots - 3

KKR Retain Player Full List With Price
Shreyas Iyer                          INR 12.25 Crores
Nitish Rana                            INR 8 crores
Rinku Singh                          INR 55 Lakhs
Varun Chakravarty                INR 8 Cr
Tim Southee                         INR 1.5 crores
Umesh Yadav                       INR 2 crores
Andre Russell                       INR 12 Cr
Venkatesh Iyer                     INR 8 Cr
Sunil Narine                         INR 6 Cr
Anukul Roy                          INR 20 Lakhs
Shardul Thakur                    Traded from DC
Lockie Ferguson                  Traded from GT
Rahmanullah Gurbaz           Traded from DC
Harshit Rana                        INR 20 Lakhs

KKR Released Players List
Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
LSG Retain Player - 15
LSG Overseas Retain Player - 4
LSG Total Money Spent - 71.65
LSG Remaining Purse - 23.35
LSG Available Slots - 10
LSG Overseas Available Slots - 4

LSG Retain Player Full List With Price

Manan Vohra                  INR 20 Lakhs 
KL Rahul (c&wk)             INR 17 Crores 
Quinton de Kock (wk)     INR 6.75 Crores 
Ravi Bishnoi                    INR 4 Crores
Mohsin Khan                   INR 20 Lakhs 
Mayank Yadav                INR 20 Lakhs 
Avesh Khan                    INR 10 Crores
Marcus Stoinis                INR 9.2 Crores
Kyle Mayers                   INR 50 Lakhs
Karan Sharma                INR 20 Lakhs
K Gowtham                    INR 90 Lakhs
Ayush Badoni                 INR 20 Lakhs
Deepak Hooda               INR 5.75 Crores
Krunal Pandya               INR 8.25 Crores

LSG Released Players List
Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Mumbai Indians (MI)
MI Retain Player - 16
MI Overseas Retain Player - 5
MI Total Money Spent - 74.45
MI Remaining Purse - 20.55
MI Available Slots - 9
MI Overseas Available Slots - 3

MI Retain Player Full List With Price
Rohit Sharma (c)      INR 16 Cr 
Suryakumar Yadav   INR 8 Cr  
Tilak Varma               INR 1.70 Cr 
Ramandeep Singh    INR 20 Lakhs 
Dewald Brevis           INR 3 crores
Ishan Kishan (wk)      INR 15.25 cr
Jasprit Bumrah          INR 12 Cr
Kumar Kartikeya        INR 20 Lakhs 
Jofra Archer               INR 8 crores 
Hrithik Shokeen         INR 20 Lakhs  
Arjun Tendulkar         INR 30 Lakhs 
Tim David                  INR 8.25 Cr  
Tristan Stubbs           INR 20 lakhs    
Arshad Khan             INR 20 lakhs
Akash Madhwal         INR 20 lakhs
Jason Behrendorff     Traded from RCB    

Mumbai Indians Released Players List
Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS Retain Player - 16
PBKS Overseas Retain Player - 5
PBKS Total Money Spent - 62.8 Cr
PBKS Remaining Purse - 32.2 Cr
PBKS Available Slots - 9
PBKS Overseas Available Slots - 3

PBKS Retain Player Full List With Price
Bhanuka Rajapaksa         INR 50 Lakhs
Shahrukh Khan                INR 9 Crores
Shikhar Dhawan               INR 8.25 Crores
Prabhsimran Singh (wk)   INR 60 Lakhs
Jitesh Sharma (wk)          INR 20 Lakhs
Jonny Bairstow (wk)        INR 6.75 crores
Arshdeep Singh               INR 4 Cr
Raj Bawa                         INR 2 Crores
Nathan Ellis                      INR 75 Lakhs
Harpreet Brar                   INR 3.80 Crores
Rahul Chahar                   INR 5.25 Crores
Kagiso Rabada                INR 9.25 Crores
Baltej Singh                      INR 20 Lakhs
Liam Livingstone              INR 11.50 Crores
Rishi Dhawan                   INR 55 Lakhs
Atharva Taide                    INR 20 Lakhs
 
Punjab Kings Released Players List
Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
RCB Retain Player - 18
RCB Overseas Retain Player - 6
RCB Total Money Spent - 86.25 Cr
RCB Remaining Purse - 8.75 Cr
RCB Available Slots - 7
RCB Overseas Available Slots - 2

RCB Retain Player Full List With Price
Virat Kohli                   INR 15 CR
Suyash Prabhudessai       INR 30 Lakhs
Faf du Plessis                   INR 7 crores
Rajat Patidar                     INR 20 Lakhs
Anuj Rawat (wk)                INR 3.40 crores
Finn Allen (wk)                  INR 80 Lakhs
Dinesh Karthik (wk)          INR 5.50 crores
Mohammed Siraj              INR 7 CR
Karn Sharma                    INR 50 Lakhs
Siddarth Kaul                    INR 75 Lakhs
Josh Hazlewood               INR 7.75 crores
Harshal Patel                    INR 10.75 crores
Akash Deep                      INR 20 Lakhs
Glenn Maxwell                  INR 11 CR
David Willey                     INR 2 crores
Mahipal Lomror                INR 95 Lakhs
Shahbaz Ahmed               INR 2.40 crores
Wanindu Hasaranga         INR 10.75 crores
 
Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players List
Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)
RR Retain Player - 16
RR Overseas Retain Player - 4
RR Total Money Spent -  81.8
RR Remaining Purse - 13.2
RR Available Slots - 9
RR Overseas Available Slots - 4

RR Retain Player Full List With Price
Yashasvi Jaiswal               INR 4 Crores
Devdutt Padikkal               INR 7.75 Crores
Shimron Hetmyer              INR 8.50 Crores
Sanju Samson (c&wk)      INR 14 Cr
Jos Buttler (wk)                 INR 10 Cr
Dhruv Jurel (wk)               INR 20 Lakhs
Kuldip Yadav                    INR 20 Lakhs
Navdeep Saini                  INR 2.60 Crores
Kuldeep Sen                     INR 20 Lakhs
Obed McCoy                     INR 75 Lakhs
KC Kariappa                     INR 30 Lakhs
Yuzvendra Chahal            INR 6.50 Crores
Prasidh Krishna                 INR 10 Crores
Trent Boult                         INR 8 Crores
Riyan Parag                      INR 3.80 Crores
Ravichandran Ashwin       INR 5 Crores
 
Rajasthan Royals Released Players List
 
Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Sunrisers Hyderabad  (SRH)
SRH Retain Player - 12
SRH Overseas Retain Player - 4
SRH Total Money Spent - 52.75
SRH Remaining Purse - 42.25
SRH Available Slots - 13
SRH Overseas Available Slots - 4

SRH Retain Player Full List With Price
Aiden Markram             INR 2.60 Crores
Rahul Tripathi               INR 8.50 Crores
Glenn Phillips (wk)       INR 1.50 Crores
Umran Malik                 INR 4Cr
Fazal Haq Farooqi       INR 50 Lakhs
Kartik Tyagi                  INR 4 Crores
T Natarajan                  INR 4 Crores
Bhuvneshwar Kumar   INR 4.20 Crores
Abdul Samad               INR 4Cr
Marco Jansen              INR 4.20 Crores
Abhishek Sharma        INR 6.50 Crores
Washington Sundar    INR 8.75 Crores

IPL Auction 2023: SRH Released Players List
Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse

CSK / RR / PBKS / DC / MI / KKR / RCB / SRH / GT / LSG

