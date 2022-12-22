Live Coverage | IPL Auction 2023: few hours to go; Who is the most expensive player in IPL auction history?

Live Coverage | IPL Auction 2023: few hours to go, Auction starts 2:30 PM, catch Indian Premier League auction minute by minute updates on WION: IPL auction 2023 is all set to be held Friday, 23 December, where all Franchisee officials have reached in Indian state of Kochi to finalize their squads for the IPL season 2023. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, and a total of 87 slots are available to be filled across the 10 participating teams. Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Mayank Agarwal are expected to be the auction's top draws. In addition, each team's budget has been increased by Rs 5 crore, giving all franchises a total of Rs 95 crore to finalize their squad.