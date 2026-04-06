IPL 2026 | Will KKR's Cameron Green bowl vs PBKS? Bowling coach Tim Southee offers update

As the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) search for their first win of IPL 2026, there are some signs of things going their way as far as bowling is concerned. All-rounder Cameron Green, KKR's INR 25.20 crore acquisition at auction before the season, is nearing to return to bowling in promising signs for the franchise. Green did not bowl in the first two KKR matches, which raised questions on playing so much money for just one skill. KKR's bowling coach Tim Southee, on the eve of match against Punjab Kings, revealed that Green is building his workload and hopefully be bowling soon in the tournament.

Will Cameron Green bowl in KKR vs PBKS?

KKR face PBKS on Monday (Apr 6) and while Green is being monitored for his workload, he's unlikely to bowl for the team as of now. Speaking on his potential return to bowling, Southee said: "Green's been bowling well, tracking his rehab and getting himself back to being able to bowl in games. He'll continue to do that."

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"We're in regular contact with Cricket Australia and I'm sure we'll see Cameron bowling soon. I'm sure he's not far away from bowling in a match," Southee added.

What is causing KKR's bowling woes?

The IPL 2024 winners were in trouble even before the season started with many of their bowlers getting injured including Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana. KKR do have bench strength but the bowlers have not been able to come good so far. They have conceded 200+ runs in both the matches played so far and Green not bowling only added to KKR's woes.