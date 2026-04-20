IPL 2026 | Unstoppable Punjab Kings beat own 2014 record to scale new highs in historic start of season

Punjab Kings may not have won an IPL title in their franchise history, but they have achieved something no team in IPL's 19-year history has been able to. With the 54-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (Apr 19) in IPL 2026, Punjab Kings became the first team in the tournament history to go undefeated in their first six matches in a season. In the six matches played, PBKS have won five matches while one was washed out - putting them on top of points table with 11 points. They beat IPL's longest winning streak (from the start of season) of five matches undefeated by Rajasthan Royals (2015) and Kings XI Punjab (2014).

How Punjab Kings managed longest winning IPL streak from beginning of a season?

Punjab, runners-up in IPL 2025, started the season with a three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 31 in their season opener as they chased 163-run target despite some hiccups. Copper Connolly, with 72 not out off 44, was Player of the Match (POTM) for his match-winning innings.

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In the next match, PBKS beat five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 3 by five wickets. Chasing a decent target of 210 runs, everybody chipped in for PBKS as they achieved the win in 18.4 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored with 29-ball 50 but opener Priyansh Arya was POTM for his brilliant 11-ball 39 in the powerplay.

In the third match, Punjab Kings had three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the ropes at 25/2 in 2.4 overs on April 6 before rain washed out rest of the match. Both teams were awarded one point each for the no result contest.

PBKS next faced batting powerhouse SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 and beat them by six wickets. Chasing above par 220, Punjab reached the target in 18.5 overs with skipper Iyer winning POTM for his 33-ball 69 not out.

Next, PBKS beat another five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets on April 16. Thanks to POTM Arshdeep Singh's 3/22, PBKS stopped MI at 195/6 in 20 overs and chased the target in 16.3 overs with opener Prabhsimran Singh hitting 39-ball 80 and Iyer scoring 35-ball 66.