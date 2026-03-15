/IPL 2026: Tilak shines with unbeaten 75 after Shardul's four-for as Mumbai Indians hand Punjab Kings their fifth straight defeat

A blistering half-century from Tilak Varma and an explosive start by Ryan Rickelton guided the Mumbai Indians to a thrilling six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in their IPL clash in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 14). The defeat saw Punjab Kings’ fifth consecutive loss, leaving them stuck on 13 points as playoff pressure intensified with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals closing in. Chasing a daunting target of 201, the Mumbai Indians got off to a steady start through openers Rohit Sharma and Rickelton. While Arshdeep Singh began with a disciplined over, Rickelton quickly shifted momentum by smashing Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen for boundaries and sixes.

The aggressive left-hander raced to 48 off just 23 balls before Omarzai dismissed him shortly after the power play. Rohit struggled for rhythm and was eventually cleaned up by Yuzvendra Chahal for 25 off 26 balls. With Mumbai at 89/3 after 10 overs, Tilak Varma steadied the chase alongside Sherfane Rutherford. The pair added a valuable 61-run stand, with Varma attacking Chahal and the Punjab bowlers with fearless stroke play. After Rutherford departed for 20, Will Jacks joined Varma and immediately changed gears. The duo hammered Marco Jansen for 22 runs in the 18th over before taking charge in the death overs.

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Varma remained unbeaten with a scintillating 75 off just 33 balls, while Jacks smashed 25 off 10 deliveries as Mumbai sealed the match with one ball remaining. Earlier, Punjab Kings posted a competitive 200/8 after being asked to bat first. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh laid a solid foundation with a 50-plus opening partnership. Prabhsimran led the charge with a fluent 57 off 32 balls, reaching his half-century in style with a six. His knock also placed him among a select group of uncapped Indian players to score 400-plus runs in multiple IPL seasons.

Priyansh contributed 22 off 17 and achieved another milestone by becoming only the second uncapped Indian player to score 350 or more runs in each of his first two IPL seasons after Ambati Rayudu. Punjab’s innings lost momentum in the middle overs as Shardul Thakur triggered a collapse. The Mumbai pacer picked up four wickets, including key dismissals of Prabhsimran, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, and Marco Jansen.