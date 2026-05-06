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  • /IPL 2026, SRH vs PBKS: Hyderabad hit top form ahead of Playoffs, topple Punjab to lead points table

IPL 2026, SRH vs PBKS: Hyderabad hit top form ahead of Playoffs, topple Punjab to lead points table

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: May 06, 2026, 23:10 IST | Updated: May 06, 2026, 23:10 IST
IPL 2026, SRH vs PBKS: Hyderabad hit top form ahead of Playoffs, topple Punjab to lead points table

IPL 2026, SRH vs PBKS: Hyderabad hit top form ahead of Playoffs, topple Punjab to lead points table Photograph: (IPL)

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Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the win for SRH means PBKS were toppled from the top spot in the points table for the first time since the first week of April. 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) reached the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) table as they toppled Punjab Kings at home by 33 runs on Wednesday (May 6). Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the win for SRH means PBKS were toppled from the top spot in the points table for the first time since the first week of April. The defeat for PBKS was also their third consecutive, meaning they are just one point behind fifth-placed Gujarat Titans (GT), endangering them from missing out on the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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